COVID-19 Effect: Supernatural, The Flash Season Endings Pushed

Supernatural fans will have to wait a little longer to find out how the show ends.

Amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Supernatural, The Flash and Legacies will not be able to finish their current seasons in the time-frame that was originally planned, reports variety.com.

All three CW series were among hundreds that were forced to shut-down production due to coronavirus. As a result, they were unable to complete shooting and their season endings have now been pushed to an undetermined time later in 2020, according to a source close to the network.

The March 26 episode of Legacies, which was the last to complete shooting before the shutdown, will be its final for a while. Several sources state that the plan is currently for the fantasy drama to return to finish season 2 once production resumes later this year.

On The Flash front, the DC show has enough episodes completed to last it through May 19, however, it too will then go on a hiatus with the hope of returning to finish season 6 later in 2020.

Supernatural co-showrunner Andrew Dabb explained on Twitter earlier this week that the show had filmed through episode 18 of its fifteenth and final season.

"Since, visual effects and sound departments have closed because of the outbreak. So, right now, the episodes can't be finished," Dabb said.

