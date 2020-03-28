MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 »
1-MIN READ

COVID-19 Effect: Supernatural, The Flash Season Endings Pushed

COVID-19 Effect: Supernatural, The Flash Season Endings Pushed

The season endings of three major CW dramas, Supernatural, The Flash and Legacies, out of which the former is coming to an end, has been pushed back due to incomplete production amidst the Coronavirus outbreak.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: March 28, 2020, 7:37 AM IST
Share this:

Supernatural fans will have to wait a little longer to find out how the show ends.

Amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Supernatural, The Flash and Legacies will not be able to finish their current seasons in the time-frame that was originally planned, reports variety.com.

All three CW series were among hundreds that were forced to shut-down production due to coronavirus. As a result, they were unable to complete shooting and their season endings have now been pushed to an undetermined time later in 2020, according to a source close to the network.

The March 26 episode of Legacies, which was the last to complete shooting before the shutdown, will be its final for a while. Several sources state that the plan is currently for the fantasy drama to return to finish season 2 once production resumes later this year.

On The Flash front, the DC show has enough episodes completed to last it through May 19, however, it too will then go on a hiatus with the hope of returning to finish season 6 later in 2020.

Supernatural co-showrunner Andrew Dabb explained on Twitter earlier this week that the show had filmed through episode 18 of its fifteenth and final season.

"Since, visual effects and sound departments have closed because of the outbreak. So, right now, the episodes can't be finished," Dabb said.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story