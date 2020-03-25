MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 »
1-MIN READ

COVID-19 Effect: Unable To Call Tailor, Neena Gupta Sews Home Curtains

COVID-19 Effect: Unable To Call Tailor, Neena Gupta Sews Home Curtains

The veteran actress, who is currently in Mukteshwar for social distancing amid the Corona pandemic, posted a video on her Instagram account where she is sewing the curtains of her house.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: March 25, 2020, 11:29 AM IST
Share this:

From washing dishes to brooming floors, Bollywood celebrities have been seen making most of self-quarantine in the wake of coronavirus outbreak, with household chores. Veteran actress Neena Gupta is catching up with some sewing at home.

On Tuesday, Neena, who is currently spending time at her home in Mukteshwar, posted a video on her Instagram account in which she is seen sewing the curtains of her house. She took upon herself to do the chore as she is unable to call a tailor amid the serious health crisis.

"Arre yaar kachchi ho gaee sabke samne," Neena captioned the video.








View this post on Instagram


Arre yaar kachchi ho gaee sabke samne 🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈


A post shared by Neena ‘Zyada’ Gupta (@neena_gupta) on


In the video, she is also heard telling her followers about the domestic science classes in her school days, wherein she learnt to stitch. On Sunday, when India was observing Janata Curfew to fight the novel coronavirus, Neena Gupta had put her husband to work by asking him to give her a head massage. Sharing the picture, Neena wrote, "Husband ko istemal karo na (sic)."








View this post on Instagram


Huband ko istemal karo na

A post shared by Neena ‘Zyada’ Gupta (@neena_gupta) on

On the work front, Neena will be seen sharing screen space with her daughter Masaba in her Netflix's show "Masaba Masaba". She was last seen in Ayushmann Khurrana's Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. She will be next seen in a special appearance in Ranveer Singh starrer 83.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story