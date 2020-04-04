COVID-19: Ekta Kapoor Gives Up One-year Salary of Rs 2.5 Crore for Employees

Popular producer Ekta Kapoor is giving up her one-year salary of Rs 2.5 crore at Balaji Telefilms to ensure her employees dont suffer during the lockdown, which was announced last month owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

Ekta took to her social media on Friday to make the announcement.

"The impact of CORONA crisis is huge, unprecedented and multi-pronged. We all need to do things that will ease the hardship of people around us and of our country at large," her note read.

"It is my first & foremost responsibility to take care of the various freelancers & daily wage workers who work at Balaji & who are going to suffer immense loss due to no shootings in the current scenario and uncertainty over the indefinite period to follow.

"I would thus forsake my one years salary that is Rs 2.5 crore at Balaji Telefilms so that my co-workers don't have to take a hit during this period of crisis and complete lockdown. The only way ahead, is Together. Stay safe, stay healthy," concluded the producer, who has given several hit daily soaps such as Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, Kasautii Zindagii Kay and Naagin.

Apart from this, the producer has already made donations to various relief funds to fight the effects of the pandemic.

