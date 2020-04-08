MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 »
1-MIN READ

COVID-19: Farah Khan's Daughter Sells Her Sketches for Stray Animals

Image: Instagram

Image: Instagram

The little kid has come up with a brilliant idea. She has decided to sketch pets and then sell her drawings to raise funds for the animals.

Rohit Vats
  • IANS
  • Last Updated: April 8, 2020, 8:46 PM IST
Share this:

Filmmaker Farah Khan's daughter Anya has been doing her bit in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, urging people to help stray animals amid the ongoing health crisis.

The little kid has come up with a brilliant idea. She has decided to sketch pets and then sell her drawings to raise funds for the animals.

"My daughter Anya has decided to sketch a pet, n sell it for rs.1000-/.. all proceeds will go towards feeding stray animals and homeless during this pandemic.. not much but she' s only 12 yrs old.. thank you @tabutiful @rajeevmasand @aartishetty @shaziaqg for advance orders," Farah wrote on Instagram.

Reacting to the post, a lot of people sent love to Anya's noble gesture.

Singer Raageshwari commented: "What a beautiful mind dear Anya has and what a talent."

Filmmaker Tahira Kashyap commented: "Beautiful... placing my order."

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story

COVID-19 Information Centre
  • 24 hrs.helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075
  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

    4,714

     

  • Total Confirmed

    5,274

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    410

     

  • Total DEATHS

    149

     
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 08 (05:00 PM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,059,428

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,455,996

    +25,077

  • Cured/Discharged

    312,881

     

  • Total DEATHS

    83,687

    +1,653
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Hospitals & Testing centres