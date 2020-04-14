Covid-19: Genda Phool Singer Payal Dev Unveils Song On Pandemic

Singer Payal Dev has come up with her new song Sayyam Rakh, which aims to cheer up people's mood amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We all know about the current situation going around the world and we all are trying our best to fight it. It is a song that will lift your spirit and give more hope, even if few people hear the song and feel motivated I would be very happy. This song is very special to me," Payal said.

Sayyam Rakh is written by Kunaal Verma and produced by Aditya Dev.

Apart from this, Payal is currently basking in the success of her song Genda Phool, which she co-sung with rapper Badshah. Although an instant hit, the song was caught in a controversy when the original song writer Ratan Kahar said that he was not given due credits for the song. Later, Badshah promised to help out Kahar on "humanitarian grounds", and did his bit by depositing Rs 5 lakh to the veteran folk artiste's bank account.

After receiving the money, Kahar had reportedly called Badshah to thank him personally and has also invited the rapper to visit him at his residence in Siuri, a small town in West Bengal's Birbhum district.

The rapper had issued a statement on social media where he had mentioned that he would like to do "whatever possible on my part on humanitarian grounds to put this right."

