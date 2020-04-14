MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Covid-19: Genda Phool Singer Payal Dev Unveils Song On Pandemic

Covid-19: Genda Phool Singer Payal Dev Unveils Song On Pandemic

The song has been titled Sayyam Rakh, and aims to spread motivation amid the Coronavirus pandemic. The song is penned by Kunaal Verma and produced by Payal's husband Aditya Dev.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: April 14, 2020, 9:23 AM IST
Share this:

Singer Payal Dev has come up with her new song Sayyam Rakh, which aims to cheer up people's mood amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We all know about the current situation going around the world and we all are trying our best to fight it. It is a song that will lift your spirit and give more hope, even if few people hear the song and feel motivated I would be very happy. This song is very special to me," Payal said.

Sayyam Rakh is written by Kunaal Verma and produced by Aditya Dev.

Apart from this, Payal is currently basking in the success of her song Genda Phool, which she co-sung with rapper Badshah. Although an instant hit, the song was caught in a controversy when the original song writer Ratan Kahar said that he was not given due credits for the song. Later, Badshah promised to help out Kahar on "humanitarian grounds", and did his bit by depositing Rs 5 lakh to the veteran folk artiste's bank account.

After receiving the money, Kahar had reportedly called Badshah to thank him personally and has also invited the rapper to visit him at his residence in Siuri, a small town in West Bengal's Birbhum district.

The rapper had issued a statement on social media where he had mentioned that he would like to do "whatever possible on my part on humanitarian grounds to put this right."

Follow @News18Movies for more

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    8,988

    +940*  

  • Total Confirmed

    10,363

    +1011*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    1,035

    +56*  

  • Total DEATHS

    339

    +15*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 14 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,357,657

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,925,179

    +1,331

  • Cured/Discharged

    447,477

     

  • Total DEATHS

    119,701

    +83
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Testing centres