COVID-19: Hrithik Roshan to Facilitate 1.2 Lakh Cooked Meals for the Needy

Actor Hrithik Roshan has decided to provide 1.2 lakh nutritious cooked meals for those who are unable to provide for themselves in these times of COVID-19 lockdown.

Hrithik will fulfill the cooking requirements of the needy in association with the NGO Akshaya Patra.

On receiving support from Hrithik, the NGO took to Twitter to thank the Super 30 actor.

"We are happy to share, our Foundation is now empowered by Superstar @iHrithik. Together, we will facilitate 1.2 lakh nutritious cooked meals to old age homes, daily wage labourers & low income groups across India, until normalcy in work routine"

"We salute the immediate help from Superstar Hrithik Roshan in providing relief and supporting the health & well-being of ALL INDIANS in need of care. We deeply thank you for your gesture," the post read.

Let’s all keep doing what we can in our own ways . 🙏🏻 no contribution is too large or too small. All the best to us. https://t.co/p5ip9XgKIz — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) April 7, 2020

Responding to the tweet, Hrithik tweeted: "I wish you the power to ensure that NO ONE in our country sleeps hungry. You all are the real superheroes on ground. #IndiaFightsCorona #CovidRelief."

Hrithik recently provided N95 and FFP3 masks for the BMC workers and caretakers.

Follow @News18Movies for more