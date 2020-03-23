Bollywood Criticises Janata Curfew Celebrations on Streets: It's Worrisome, Stupid

As India observed Janata curfew on Sunday amid spurt in Coronavirus cases, many people took to their streets post 5 pm to celebrate in several cities. Many Bollywood celebrities expressed their displeasure as numerous videos of celebrations surfaced from various parts of the country.

The prime minister had urged people to come out to their doorsteps or balconies to express gratitude to those who have been providing essential services during this crisis. However, soon social media was flooded with videos of people out on the streets, celebrating by banging plates, dancing, taking out rallies in huge numbers and even playing 'Corona Garba.'







Celebrities like Sonam Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Nimrat Kaur, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Richa Chadha, Ronit Roy, Dino Morea and Vir Das were angry over people for potentially making the situation way worse than it already was. Re-tweeting a thread of several videos of people celebrating on the streets, Sonam said, "Sharing because it's tragically hilarious."

Read: Videos of Dolphins off Mumbai Coast Go Viral Amid Coronavirus, Disha Patani and Shraddha Kapoor Rejoice

The attitude behind the circus that’s unfolded in so many parts of the country over “celebrating” the end of #Covid19 is the exact reason why we should be so worried for India. Praying the price we pay for this utter embarrassment and horror isn’t irreversible and drastic. — Nimrat Kaur (@NimratOfficial) March 22, 2020

Stupid level max. This is the opposite of a #jantacurfew https://t.co/S2bpUVhLge — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) March 22, 2020

There's people now walking and chilling outside. Stupidity....that's our virus. — Vir Das (@thevirdas) March 22, 2020

I mean seriously????????? pic.twitter.com/vyyromfi0h — Ronit Bose Roy (@RonitBoseRoy) March 22, 2020

Malaika wrote, "This just makes me so angry. This has got to stop and public made aware of the gravity of the situation. When will it sink in," as she shared a video of crowd walking on the streets on Instagram stories.

Read: Ranveer Singh Picks His Favourite On-Screen Character of Deepika Padukone

Fatima shared a pic of public taking to the roads amid 'Janata Curfew' and wrote, "Ooos, the point was to stay at home."

TV actor Jay Bhanushali shared a video and tweeted, “Why cant some people cant understand the seriousness and the word #jantacurfew disappointed to see people on road when #covid19 is spreading so badly..if you are in this video be ashamed of yourself.requesting police and government to come up with more strict rules @narendramodi.”

Why cant some people cant understand the seriousness and the word #jantacurfew disappointed to see people on road when #covid19 is spreading so badly..if you are in this video be ashamed of yourself.requesting police and government to come up with more strict rules @narendramodi pic.twitter.com/tlefmTfofs — Jay Bhanushaali (JB) (@jaybhanushali0) March 22, 2020

Model and actress Gauahar Khan retweeted a video by filmmaker Ken Ghosh where people were seen rallying on the roads. "Killed the purpose! Seriously", she tweeted.

Killed the purpose ! Seriously https://t.co/0jIN7zVGcM — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) March 22, 2020

"Where is the social distancing. You were supposed to stand in your own house and clap. Come on #india listen carefully to instructions", his tweet read.

‍♂️ Where is the social distancing. You were supposed to stand in your own house and clap. Come on #india listen carefully to instructions. https://t.co/UCHuNXzSv5 — Dino Morea (@DinoMorea9) March 22, 2020

As part of the Janta Curfew initiative, Narendra Modi had appealed people to come out in the balconies of their houses at 5 pm and beat thalis, or clap, in order to cheer for the working force but remain indoors for a 14 hour period, as part of social distancing amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Follow @News18Movies for more