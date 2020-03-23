English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
Coronavirus
3-MIN READ

Bollywood Criticises Janata Curfew Celebrations on Streets: It's Worrisome, Stupid

(L to R) Malaika Arora, Richa Chadha, Fatima Sana Shaikh

Sonam Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Gauahar Khan and Jay Bhanushali, among others, shared videos of people taking to the streets on Sunday evening, despite PM Modi's appeal to stay indoors for a 14 hour period during the 'Janata Curfew'.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: March 23, 2020, 11:07 AM IST
As India observed Janata curfew on Sunday amid spurt in Coronavirus cases, many people took to their streets post 5 pm to celebrate in several cities. Many Bollywood celebrities expressed their displeasure as numerous videos of celebrations surfaced from various parts of the country.

The prime minister had urged people to come out to their doorsteps or balconies to express gratitude to those who have been providing essential services during this crisis. However, soon social media was flooded with videos of people out on the streets, celebrating by banging plates, dancing, taking out rallies in huge numbers and even playing 'Corona Garba.'


Celebrities like Sonam Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Nimrat Kaur, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Richa Chadha, Ronit Roy, Dino Morea and Vir Das were angry over people for potentially making the situation way worse than it already was. Re-tweeting a thread of several videos of people celebrating on the streets, Sonam said, "Sharing because it's tragically hilarious."

Malaika wrote, "This just makes me so angry. This has got to stop and public made aware of the gravity of the situation. When will it sink in," as she shared a video of crowd walking on the streets on Instagram stories.

Fatima shared a pic of public taking to the roads amid 'Janata Curfew' and wrote, "Ooos, the point was to stay at home."

TV actor Jay Bhanushali shared a video and tweeted, “Why cant some people cant understand the seriousness and the word #jantacurfew disappointed to see people on road when #covid19 is spreading so badly..if you are in this video be ashamed of yourself.requesting police and government to come up with more strict rules @narendramodi.”

Model and actress Gauahar Khan retweeted a video by filmmaker Ken Ghosh where people were seen rallying on the roads. "Killed the purpose! Seriously", she tweeted.

"Where is the social distancing. You were supposed to stand in your own house and clap. Come on #india listen carefully to instructions", his tweet read.

As part of the Janta Curfew initiative, Narendra Modi had appealed people to come out in the balconies of their houses at 5 pm and beat thalis, or clap, in order to cheer for the working force but remain indoors for a 14 hour period, as part of social distancing amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

