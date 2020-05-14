Covid-19: Malaika Arora Salutes Her Cousin Who is Frontline Health Worker

Malaika Arora has recently shared a picture of her cousin who is on the frontline, battling coronavirus. The lady seems to be working at a health care center and wears a body protective suit and mask to keep herself safe. Over the image, Malaika wrote, "So proud of my cousin. Salute you."

Meanwhile, Malaika has been sticking to household activities during the lockdown. She has been encouraging fans to stay indoors and take up hobbies that they prefer doing. Personally, Malaika has been donning the chef's hat during the lockdown and is cooking for herself and her family members.

Recently, she had also shared an image of her mother, father and sister Amrita as she said that she was missing seeing them. She has also been busy with her pet Casper and has been taking online yoga classes for enthusiasts.

