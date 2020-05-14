MOVIES

1-MIN READ

Covid-19: Malaika Arora Salutes Her Cousin Who is Frontline Health Worker

Malaika Arora (R)

Malaika Arora is a proud sister as her cousin is on the frontline during lockdown, battling coronavirus.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: May 14, 2020, 2:19 PM IST
Malaika Arora has recently shared a picture of her cousin who is on the frontline, battling coronavirus. The lady seems to be working at a health care center and wears a body protective suit and mask to keep herself safe. Over the image, Malaika wrote, "So proud of my cousin. Salute you."

Malaika

Meanwhile, Malaika has been sticking to household activities during the lockdown. She has been encouraging fans to stay indoors and take up hobbies that they prefer doing. Personally, Malaika has been donning the chef's hat during the lockdown and is cooking for herself and her family members.

View this post on Instagram

I love to cook! I love cooking for my family and friends but with my busy schedule, I hardly get time to pursue this passion of mine. But with this self isolation upon us, I thought of utilising this time in a constructive and healthy way by cooking some sumptuous and delicious 'Malabari veg stew for the soul'. I have got this recipe from mom @joycearora and a bit from my friend Maunika @cookinacurry who's a lovely cook. Everyone at home simply loves this stew and we are going to have it with some white rice and some delicious gluten-free, vegan chickpea bread that my friend Raveena @iamayogisattva made for me. M in for a lovely treat, I hope you too utilise this time to do something positive and healthy. Stay calm and stay safe! #stayhome#quarantine #covid_19

A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial) on

Recently, she had also shared an image of her mother, father and sister Amrita as she said that she was missing seeing them. She has also been busy with her pet Casper and has been taking online yoga classes for enthusiasts.

View this post on Instagram

50 days n counting .... miss u guys ♥️♥️♥️

A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial) on

View this post on Instagram

#unconditionallove❤️ #stayhome #neveralone #quarantinelove

A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial) on

