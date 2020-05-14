Covid-19: Malaika Arora Salutes Her Cousin Who is Frontline Health Worker

Malaika Arora has recently shared a picture of her cousin who is on the frontline, battling coronavirus. The lady seems to be working at a health care center and wears a body protective suit and mask to keep herself safe. Over the image, Malaika wrote, "So proud of my cousin. Salute you."
Meanwhile, Malaika has been sticking to household activities during the lockdown. She has been encouraging fans to stay indoors and take up hobbies that they prefer doing. Personally, Malaika has been donning the chef's hat during the lockdown and is cooking for herself and her family members.
I love to cook! I love cooking for my family and friends but with my busy schedule, I hardly get time to pursue this passion of mine. But with this self isolation upon us, I thought of utilising this time in a constructive and healthy way by cooking some sumptuous and delicious 'Malabari veg stew for the soul'. I have got this recipe from mom @joycearora and a bit from my friend Maunika @cookinacurry who's a lovely cook. Everyone at home simply loves this stew and we are going to have it with some white rice and some delicious gluten-free, vegan chickpea bread that my friend Raveena @iamayogisattva made for me. M in for a lovely treat, I hope you too utilise this time to do something positive and healthy. Stay calm and stay safe! #stayhome#quarantine #covid_19
Recently, she had also shared an image of her mother, father and sister Amrita as she said that she was missing seeing them. She has also been busy with her pet Casper and has been taking online yoga classes for enthusiasts.
