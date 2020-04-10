MOVIES

1-MIN READ

COVID-19: Manushi Chhillar Raises Awareness Through UNICEF Campaign

Former Miss World 2017 and Prithviraj actress Manushi Chillar will be a part of UNICEF's campaign to raise awareness on the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: April 10, 2020, 7:18 PM IST
Former Miss World Manushi Chhillar has been approached by UNICEF to be a part of their campaign to raise awareness on the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a video that has been released by UNICEF India, Manushi is seen urging people to stay at home and practice social distancing.

"As a citizen of my country, it is my duty to stand up and do my bit to raise as much awareness on issues pertaining to us. Coronavirus has thrown us all into an unchartered territory and it is an extremely critical situation that's affecting us all," Manushi said.

She says she is honoured to be part of Unicef's initiative to make fellow citizens "aware of the tremendous threat that exists if they decide to step outside their homes."

"It is an extremely important campaign that all Indians should take note of to stop infection and save lives."

Manushi, who is set to debut in Akshay Kumar starrer "Prithviraj" is seen in the video saying: "I'm staying at home right now because I want to make sure that my friends, family and also all of you are safe."

She is seen speaking about the do's and don'ts thay people should keep in mind if they step out of their home.

"Social distancing means staying at home and when we go out for groceries maintaining a one metre or more distance between us and another person. However, the physical distance doesn't mean we are not together or that we don't care about each other. Right now, we all have to support each other so let's do this!"

Manushi also speaks about the need for social distancing.

"We can show neighbours we care by waving, by saying namaste (does the actions), by sending a message or calling to check in on a friend or relative to see how they are, to show we care. Staying home is necessary for all of us and it will be a big help to containing the spread of corona virus.

"It is the best thing we can do to keep our family and our nation safe."

