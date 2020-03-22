'Messy Girls' Kriti and Nupur Sanon Clean up Closet with Mother's Help, Enjoy Head Massage Amid Covid-19 Lockdown

Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon has been in self-quarantine with her family in Mumbai and by the looks of it, she seems to be enjoying the quiet in her life. Earlier, Kriti had shared some candid moments on social media from inside her house while she played with her pets Disco and Phoebe and clicked selfies and now, she took time out to clean her wardrobe with a little help from her sister Nupur and mother Geeta. Seeing the three together is indeed family goals.

Kriti shared glimpses of time spent with her family on social media. She is seen cleaning her wardrobe as she makes space in it while Nupur helps her. In the videos shared by Kriti in her Insta stories, we can see Nupur as she sits inside the wardrobe and helps her sister. Their mother, Geeta also steps in later to join the two women as the three enjoy some quality time together. Kriti wrote over her Insta stories "two messy girls trying to clean up the closet."

A video of the Sanon sisters doing champi (head massage) is also going viral on social media.

