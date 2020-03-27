MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 »
1-MIN READ

COVID-19: Mimi Chakraborty's Expectation Vs Reality Post During Lockdown Is Relatable

Trinamool Congress MP Mimi Chakraborty speaks in the Lok Sabha during the Winter Session of Parliament, in New Delhi on December 3, 2019. (Image: LSTV/PTI)

Trinamool Congress MP Mimi Chakraborty speaks in the Lok Sabha during the Winter Session of Parliament, in New Delhi on December 3, 2019. (Image: LSTV/PTI)

The actress and Trinamool Congress MP Mimi shared a collage of an expectation Vs reality post where she is looking super fit in a gym outfit in one picture, and working in the kitchen in another.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: March 27, 2020, 3:31 PM IST
Share this:

Bengali actress-politician Mimi Chakraborty has shared a funny expectation-versus-reality post on her Instagram while being under quarantine.

Mimi shared a couple of photos to underline her point. In the first, she strikes a super hot gym pose, which she captioned as "expectation". The other picture has her cleaning her kitchen, which she described as "reality".

"Expectation vs reality. Quarantine days," the actress wrote.

View this post on Instagram

Expectation VS Reality.. Quarantine Days 👍🏻

A post shared by Mimi (@mimichakraborty) on

The actress and Trinamool Congress MP Mimi is unable to hit the gym as she is confined at her home amid the nationwide lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, she is using the time to do some dusting and cleaning work at home.

Commenting on her post, a user asked: "Are you staying at the MP quarters in Delhi?"

Another user suggested the actress to "workout from home and make a fit body."

While comments like "hot" and "sexy" flooded Mimi's inbox, a fan suggested that it is high time the Tollywood star ventured Bollywood!

Follow @News18Movies for more

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story