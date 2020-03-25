COVID-19: Paras Chhabra Buys Vegetables with Mother as Both Cover Faces Amid Total Lockdown

Bigg Boss 13 fame Paras Chhabra stepped out with his mother to buy vegetables from a local market in Mumbai. With most of the businesses shutting shop amid the coronavirus spread, people are having a difficult time adapting to the new way of life. Meanwhile, a 21 day total lockdown has been imposed by the authorities and people are slowly responding to the change.

Paras and his mother were spotted during early morning hours on Wednesday as they shopped for utilities from local vendors. Paras was seen carrying a grocery bag in his hand, which was filled with products of daily use. The mother-son duo also searched for fresh vegetables in the market and were spotted covering their faces, respecting health advisories from officials and keeping up with public hygiene.

For the outing, Paras opted for a casual look as he sported a T-shirt and comfy cargo pants. He also wore a black cricket cap to accessorise his look.

Check out a candid picture of Paras shopping with his mother.

