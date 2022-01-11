Esha Gupta Shares A Glimpse Of Her Quarantine In Latest Instagram Post; Looks Sensuous In Pics

Esha Gupta, who recently tested positive for coronavirus, shared a glimpse of her ongoing quarantine in the latest Instagram post. The 36-year-old actress was seen lazing around on her couch as her partner Manuel Campos Guallar photographed her. Esha was seen in a white cotton shirt as she posed on the sofa.

Esha was seen in open hair and a natural look as she wore no make-up. The actor shared a series of three pictures taken by her Spanish entrepreneur partner. Posting the pictures on the social media platform, Esha wrote in the caption, “Somehow.” The actor also tagged Guallar in the post giving him the picture credits. Fans of the actor complimented her with red heart emoticons in the comments section. One of the comments by a fan read, “Tremendously gorgeous.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Esha Gupta (@egupta)

Esha updated her fans and followers on Instagram that she tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday. The actor wrote on Instagram Stories, “Despite the utmost precautions, I have tested positive for Covid-19. I have been following the protocols and have isolated myself and am currently under home quarantine.” The Instagram Storiesalso mentioned, “I am sure I will come back stronger and better out of this. Please stay safe and mask up! Take care of yourself and others. Don’t forget to Mask Up. I love you all.”

Esha’s latest Instagram Stories shows how her partner is beside her during the time of her sickness. The actor shared a picture where she was seen holding hands with Guallar.

Esha rang in the new year in Spain with her boyfriend and shared pictures from the couple’scelebration on Instagram. The actor was seen in a gorgeous brown satin gown as she posed with Guallar who wore a tuxedo for the occasion. Esha wore her hair in a neat bun and completed the look with a pair of balck stilettos. Sharing the pictures on Instagram the actor wrote, “2022 from mine to you.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Esha Gupta (@egupta)

Have you checked Esha’s latest Instagram post yet?

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.