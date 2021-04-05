Covid-19 Positive Govinda Has Cold and Body Ache, Says Wife Sunita Ahuja

Bollywood star Govinda recently tested Covid-19 positive. The actor is one among the string of celebrities who have recently tested positive amid the high spike in Covid-19 cases.

Producer Sunita Ahuja, who is Govinda’s wife recently gave an update about the actor’s health while talking to Indian Express. , “He had symptoms of a cold and we thought it would be best if he could get a COVID test done as those symptoms were not receding. His senses of smell and taste are intact, he has no fever either. Importantly, he is eating well. Currently, he has just a bodyache and cold," she said.

Sunita also tested Covid-19 positive and recovered a couple of weeks ago. She said that the couple must have contracted the virus in Kolkata. “I think I got infected in Kolkata. Govinda and I had gone there for a channel’s show. There was quite a bit of crowd and a mad rush for taking our pictures; the people were getting too close. I developed a few symptoms after returning to Mumbai and got myself tested. Unfortunately, the result was positive." She added that even though she is okay now, it is Govinda who is suffering from Covid-19 symptoms.

On Sunday morning, Govinda announced that he had tested Covid-19 positive and urged everyone who came in contact with him recently to get themselves tested. He revealed that he is under home quarantine and under able medical guidance. He added that he had mild symptoms.