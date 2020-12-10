Covid-19 Positive Kriti Sanon Revisits This Sushant Singh Rajput Film in Quarantine

Kriti Sanon, who recently revealed her coronavirus diagnosis on social media, shared with her fans that she is watching her 2017 film Raabta, co-starring late Sushant Singh Rajput, while quarantining. Kriti shared a snap of the movie as she watched it on TV and wrote over it, "Shiv and Siara after ages."

Meanwhile, confirming her coronavirus diagnosis, Kriti issued a statement on social media, writing, "I would like to inform everyone that I have tested positive for Covid-19 . There is absolutely nothing to worry as I am feeling fine and have quarantined myself as per BMC and my doctor's advice. So I am gonna ride this tide, rest it out and resume work soon. Till then, I am reading all the warm wishes and they seem to be working. Be safe guys, the pandemic hasn't gone yet."

Kriti has just returned from Chandigarh where she was shooting with actor Rajkummar Rao for Abhishek Jain's upcoming comedy Second Innings. The film also stars Paresh Rawal and Dimple Kapadia, and is scheduled to release next year.

Kriti will also feature alongside Akshay Kumar in the action film Bachchan Pandey, and will be seen in Laxman Utekar's Mimi where she plays the role of a surrogate mother.