Covid-19 Positive Malaika Arora Says, 'Koi Vaccine Nikal Do Bhai'

Malaika Arora tested coronavirus positive recently and all her work came to a halt. She was shooting for reality show India's Best Dancer amid the new normal with all precautions but she nevertheless contracted the virus and is on her road to recovery now.

In a latest post on social media, Malaika seems to be eager for a vaccine for Covid-19 as she wrote on her Instagram stories, "Koi vaccine nikal do bhai warna jawani nikal jaayegi (Someone please launch a Covid-19 vaccine soon else youth will go to waste.)" She accompanied her message with a sticker of a smiling cartoon face.

Malaika is surely keeping her wits about her Covid status and we are on the same page as her when it comes to praying for a vaccine as soon as possible.

A few days back Malaika informed her fans about testing coronavirus positive through a message on social media. She revealed that she is asymptomatic and quarantined at home on doctor's advise.

Meanwhile, Nora Fatehi has replaced Malaika as a special judge on India's Best Dancer till the time she is ready to come back on set for shoot. Geeta Kapoor, dance choreographer and one of the judges on India's Best Dancer panel, had earlier told ETimes in an interview that while the show used to employ close to 400 people under normal circumstances, the number of people working on the set of dance reality show has been slashed to 120 something keeping in mind Covid-19 scare. Some other unit members on India's Best Dancer tested coronavirus positive earlier too.