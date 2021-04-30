Covid-19 Positive Randhir Kapoor Shifted to ICU for Further Tests

Randhir Kapoor and five of his staff members had tested positive for COVID-19 and taken to the hospital on Thursday. The actor was shifted to the ICU now at the Kokilaben Ambani Hospital mid-Thursday afternoon. He told ETimes Friday morning, “I have been shifted to the Intensive Care Unit to do some further tests." The father of Karisma and Kareena Kapoor Khan also shared that he had received his two doses of the Covid-19 vaccine, and he has no clue how he contracted coronavirus.

“I have no clue how I got COVID. I am surprised. My entire staff of five members, too, has tested positive, and I have got them hospitalized with me in the Kokilaben Ambani Hospital,” he said. When asked if he had any symptoms, the veteran actor added that he was feeling some shivering, and decided to take the test, just to be sure.

The 74-year-old added, “The hospital is taking very good care of me and I thank Tina Ambani. Everything is under control. They are going all out for me. The doctors are around all the time."

Meanwhile, reports say that Randhir has decided to sell his ancestral Chembur home. He has reportedly bought a place in Bandra near Mount Mary’s church to be closer to his wife Babita and daughters Karisma and Kareena’s residences.

