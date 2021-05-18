Covid-19 Positive Ravi Dubey’s Latest Instagram Reel will Leave You Emotional

Actor Ravi Dubey, who is currently recovering from COVID-19, is keeping himself busy through social media. The actor has been regularly sharing photos, funny videos as he continues to isolate himself at home. His latest reel on Instagram, however, is an emotional one. He has shared a clip of the wall which is loaded with pictures of himself with wife and actress Sargun Mehta. The background score of the video has also been voiced by the much in love couple.

His post went viral in no time and garnered much love from his Insta fam. Ravi’s friends from the entertainment industry including singer Badshah, actresses Nisha Rawal and Delnaaz Irani have also dropped red heart emojis in the comments as their mark of appreciation.

Previously, he had shared a Runway Aurora reel in which he had made funny faces while sitting. The goofy clip went viral in no time and was flooded with all kinds of comments. Sargun too dropped a comment, that read, “Wt is thsss”. His industry friends like Asha Negi, Simple Kaul, Anita Hassanandani, Anchit Kaur, Nai Sharma have also shared their emotions on the reel.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CO5UKPmHVeD/

Ravi has been constantly using his social media to sensitise people regarding the coronavirus and has been amplifying messages regarding the same. He has used his massive social media reach to make people aware of the fake medicines that are available in the market and how one can spot them. Further the actor has also been sharing information as to what one can to do get better if their oxygen level drops.

The actor shared the news of testing positive for the deadly virus on May 11.

In his post he had also urged people who came in his contact to take care of themselves and monitor their health. Soon after he shared the sad information, his post was flooded with good wishes and get well soon messages from his friends and fans.

