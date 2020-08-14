Singer SP Balasubrahmanyam's Condition Critical; AR Rahman, Dhanush Extend Prayers

Veteran singer SP Balasubrahmanyam had revealed on Facebook that he has tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this month. The singer had assured his friends and fans he there is no cause for worry, as he had mild symptoms.

Though SP was advised to home quarantine, he got admitted at MGM Healthcare in Chennai on August 5. The latest update is that his health condition has suffered a setback. He has now been shifted to ICU and is on life support. His condition is said to be critical.

Here's the official health bulletin on Balasubrahmanyam.

Many celebs including AR Rahman, Dhanush and Shekhar Kapur have extended their prayers for the speedy recovery of the music legend. Rahman, who has worked with the singer to create many iconic tracks, wrote, "I request all the music fans to pray for this legend along with me ..#SPBalasubrahmanyam ..he has given us so much joy with his amazing voice!"

I request all the music fans to pray for this legend along with me ..#SPBalasubrahmanyam ..he has given us so much joy with his amazing voice! https://t.co/8r2TjQe6wj — A.R.Rahman (@arrahman) August 14, 2020

Please pray for SPB sir ! 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏 — Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) August 14, 2020

Praying for the Speedy recovery of Legendary Thiru S P Balasubrahmanyam.#SPBalasubrahmanyam — Boney Kapoor (@BoneyKapoor) August 14, 2020

So hoping that the great #SPBalasubrahmanyam recovers fully. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) August 14, 2020

Omg!! My prayers for the great SPB to recover. #SPBalasubrahmanyam — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) August 14, 2020

Lets all Strongly Pray to GOD for our GOD OF SINGING..🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻❤️❤️❤️❤️🎶🎶🎶🎶#SPBalasubrahmanyam sirrWe all know U wil come back STRONG & FINE 🙏🏻🙏🏻To bless our LIVES with ur DIVINE VOICE as alwaysLov U sir ..Ur Health wil be Pefectly Fine..❤️ — DEVI SRI PRASAD (@ThisIsDSP) August 14, 2020

Get well soon SPB Sir 🙏🏼#SPBalasubrahmanyam — Payal Ghosh (@iampayalghosh) August 14, 2020

I am numb. My thoughts are with #SPB Sir. Hoping for a miracle and see the man most of us revere to, recovers soon. — KhushbuSundar ❤️ (@khushsundar) August 14, 2020

Earlier this month, the 74-year-old had posted a video on his official Facebook page, stating that he had chest congestion for a few days, along with cold and fever. He was tested for the novel coronavirus and found positive. He chose to stay in the hospital for a quick recovery and also to keep his family safe.

"I am in good hands. And I have good health. Nobody has to worry about this. Please don't bother to call me to find out how I am. I'm perfectly alright excepting cold and fever. Even the fever has subsided. In two days, I will be discharged and I will be home. Thanks for the concern. Lots of people are calling me. I could not attend so many calls..."

SPB is one of the most popular playback singers having lent his voice to songs in Kannada, Telugu, Tamil and Hindi films. He is also a Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan awardee.