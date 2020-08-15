Covid-19 Positive SP Balasubrahmanyam Continues to Be on Life Support in ICU

Veteran singer SP Balasubrahmanyam tested positive to COVID-19 and got admitted at MGM Healthcare earlier this month. The hospital said on August 14 that he is in a critical condition in the ICU.

On August 15, the health update from the hospital said that the veteran singer continues to be on life support in the ICU. He remains stable and doctors are closely monitoring his clinical parameters.

SPB had revealed on Facebook that he had tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this month. The singer had assured his friends and fans he there is no cause for worry, as he had mild symptoms.

Though he was advised to home quarantine, he got admitted at MGM Healthcare in Chennai on August 5. His health condition suffered a setback one day ago.

The 74-year-old had posted a video on his official Facebook page, stating that he had chest congestion for a few days, along with cold and fever. He was tested for the novel coronavirus and found positive. He chose to stay in the hospital for a quick recovery and also to keep his family safe.

"I am in good hands. And I have good health. Nobody has to worry about this. Please don't bother to call me to find out how I am. I'm perfectly alright excepting cold and fever. Even the fever has subsided. In two days, I will be discharged and I will be home. Thanks for the concern. Lots of people are calling me. I could not attend so many calls," he had said in the video message.