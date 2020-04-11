MOVIES

2-MIN READ

COVID-19 Positive Zoa Morani is Binge-Watching Shows and Exercising in Her Hospital Room

Actress Zoa Morani, who is COVID-19 positive, reveals her daily routine at the hospital where she is kept in isolation.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 11, 2020, 1:01 PM IST
Actress Zoa Morani tested positive on April 7 and was moved to the COVID-19 positive patient's isolation ICU. Two days later, her father, producer Karim Morani, tested positive for the virus. It is a stressful time for the family and to divert her mind, the actress has been watching movies, doing yoga and chatting with her family — of course, all within the confines of her hospital room.

The Bhaag Johnny actress has spoken about her days in quarantine to now being isolated in a hospital room. She told Bombay Times, "It's so strange... in the last few years of my life, I had become quite a loner. I wasn't meeting too many friends; I wasn't going out much and preferred staying at home. Ever since the lockdown was announced, I've been feeling the urge to socialise. Such is life!"

She continued, "From those days of being isolated at home, to now being confined to a hospital room all by myself — it feels just the venue has changed. Now, it seems that life has become like a drama where things keep unfolding one after the other. In the hospital, half of my day goes into absorbing these new situations, and the other half, I rest it out."

"My daily routine in the hospital begins at 6 am. I wake up, freshen up and do pranayam. I also do a few exercises suggested by my doctor... Apart from binge-watching movies, web shows, and all the yapping, what keeps me going is my exercise," she added.

The actress will also be going live with Varun Dhawan to talk about her recovery experience.


