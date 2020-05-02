COVID-19: Prajakta Koli Joins Julia Roberts, Oprah Winfrey In The Call to Unite 24-hour Livestream

Internet sensation Prajakta Koli was a part of the ‘The Call To Unite' event, which featured global personalities like Oprah Winfrey and Julia Roberts.

On May 1, over 200 stars, activists and leaders from across the world united to take part in ‘The Call To Unite'. It was a 24-hour livestream event held to provide emotional support to those coping with the challenges brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

Talking about being part of the initiative, Prajakta said: "It is so inspiring to see how artists from different countries and ethnicities have come together to stand strong and make whatever little difference we can make to fight what's happening in our world right now."

"We all need to shed our insecurities and come together to contribute in whatever way we can. I feel so honoured and proud to be a part of an event that has such an amazing line-up of inspiring people. So much love to the entire team of Unite and RoomToRead for this initiative," she added.

Other stars included Naomi Campbell, Common, Mandy Moore, Jennifer Garner, Alanis Morisette, Deepak Chopra, Eva Longoria, George W Bush, Jay Shetty, Quincy Jones and more.

"Today, billions of people around the world are isolated and anxious because of the COVID-19 pandemic — unable to gather with loved ones, go to work, or even mourn those they've lost. Still, in this moment of isolation, millions are rising to the occasion by showing each other love and support in countless ways. The Call to Unite is a celebration of those acts of humanity, and an invitation to the world to join in lifting one another in this moment of need. We need each other, now more than ever," said A Call To Unite spokesperson.