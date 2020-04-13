MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Covid-19: Priyanka Chopra Helps LA Students In Adapting To Virtual Classrooms

Covid-19: Priyanka Chopra Helps LA Students In Adapting To Virtual Classrooms

Priyanka and her husband Nick Jonas have also donated to organisations like the PM-CARES Fund, Unicef, Feeding America and Goonj.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: April 13, 2020, 10:47 AM IST
Share this:

Indian actress Priyanak Chopra Jonas shared that she is helping to students in Los Angeles in adapting to virtual classrooms amid lockdown due to coronavirus pandemic.

Priyanka took to Instagram, where she shared a video of herself talking about helping students with the new concept.

She says in the video: "Hi everyone! In this crazy time right now, it is so important for people to come together as a community and help out where they can. Youth empowerment, success in education have been two causes that have been so close to my heart, always.

"I am working with my partners at JBL to provide headphones for children in Los Angeles who are currently adapting to the new virtual classrooms. We are all going to get through this together."

She captioned the clip: "Education and empowering youth is so important to me, so @JBLaudio and I teamed up to help Los Angeles kids adjust to their new classroom environment."

The clip currently has 1.4 million views on Instagram.

Priyanka last week pledged to donate $100,000 to women doing their bit in the health crisis.

Priyanka and her husband Nick Jonas have also donated to organisations like the PM-CARES Fund, Unicef, Feeding America and Goonj.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    7,987

    +578*  

  • Total Confirmed

    9,152

    +705*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    856

    +92*  

  • Total DEATHS

    308

    +35*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 13 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,311,839

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,854,214

    +1,989

  • Cured/Discharged

    427,738

     

  • Total DEATHS

    114,293

    +99
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Testing centres