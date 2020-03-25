COVID-19: Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Interact with Doctors Online to Spread Awareness

While the world is grappling with the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, Priyanka Chopra hosted a live interaction session on her Instagram with doctors to spread awareness about the deadly virus. She was also joined in by Nick Jonas as they spoke to medical professionals about the Covid-19 infection, its aftereffects and how to stay safe amid the worrying times.

During the interaction session with doctors online, Priyanka and Nick share a list of questions that they have prepared after taking people's suggestions. Priyanka is also seen holding a sheet of paper which has the queries noted down. In the video, the doctors claim that it may possibly take up to 12-18 months for a vaccine for coronavirus infection to be available for the public so the smart thing would be stay safe and stay home.

"There is so much information circulating about Covid-19and right now we’re all searching for clarity. My friends at @WHO and @glblctzn graciously brought the doctors working on the front lines here to give us answers straight from the experts. Please take some time to watch my IG Live with Dr Tedros (General-Director at WHO) and Dr Maria Van Kerkhove (Technical Lead for Covid-19) from @WHO, who answered some questions that so many of you sent in (sic)," Priyanka wrote in the caption sharing the 15-minute interaction video with the medical professionals.

Priyanka also urged her fans to donate and support the battle against COVID-19 infection. "Guys, let’s make it our duty to donate to @WHO and stand in solidarity to help flatten the curve (link is up in my bio 👆🏽) and please tag your friends and family below who are looking for answers and action steps 🙏 Thank you so much Dr Tedros and Dr Maria for taking the time, and thank you @glblctzn for everything you do. Everyone please be responsible, stay home and stay safe ❤️ #Covid19 #Coronavirus #WorldHealthOrganization," she said.

