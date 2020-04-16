Covid-19: Puja Banerjee Donates Wedding Celebrations Money, Karan Wahi Donates Saving

Last month, a lot of actors and stars came forward to donate huge chunks to various relief funds to fight the novel coronavirus pandemic. Showbiz celebs are also contributing to fight the deadly virus.

TV actress Puja Banerjee and her boyfriend Kunal Verma were supposed to have a lavish wedding on April 15. However, given the current situation, the lovebirds cancelled their wedding celebrations and donated the entire money kept aside to help those in need.

Puja shared the news in an Instagram post, where she revealed that the couple has already got their marriage registered. “With the blessing of our parents and grandparents we starting our new life need all of your best wishes… Our heart goes out to all the people who are fighting for their lives right now and to all the families who lost their loved ones. Our prayers with all of you and a small contribution from our side as the money we were to spend for our marriage function we are donating to people who are in need now (sic),” she wrote alongside a Sindoor Khela picture from last year.

Apart from the Devon ke Dev… Mahadev actress, TV show host and actor Karan Wahi also did a generous work. While the Remix actor chose to stay silent about his contribution, his friend Asha Negi has applauded her deeds on Instagram.

The post read that Karan “has donated his entire current earnings towards causes that are working towards the betterment of COVID-19 situation.”

