Covid-19 Safety Specialists To Be Present On Production Sets, Producers Guild's Recommendations Say

Producers Guild of India has issued recommended Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for how the entertainment industry can safely get back to work amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Guild has generated a 40-page PDF designed to convince the government to give the industry the greenlight to resume production. Among the recommendations contained in the document, which was just posted online on Producers Guild of India's official Twitter handle, is the creation of a new position of Occupational Health and Safety (OHS) manager who will be responsible for coordinating and supervising the anti-contagion measures on production sets.

The measures have been listed in an online document titled 'Back to action.'

Thank you @CMOMaharashtra for considering requests from the Film & TV industry to resume work safely. In the link below are the Guild’s recommended SOPs, to be instituted whenever we are granted permission to resume production activities.https://t.co/qTUvz1iKaM — producersguildindia (@producers_guild) May 25, 2020

The following is a list of a few safety recommendations by the Guild for establishing technical and organisational measures for contagion prevention:

1. Each crew member will be provided with a triple layer medical mask & gloves which will be mandatory to wear during the entire shoot.

2. Social distancing measures to be implemented. Minimum 2 meters distance between colleagues to be maintained.

3. Crew, artists & participants will be called at-least 45 mins prior to shoot to ensure thorough implementation of safety precautions.

4. Talent may consider using a face shield rather than a mask once make up has been applied. Only remove the talent's PPE when essential.

5. During filming, all tools and equipment must be disinfected as often as possible.

6. All catering and craft personnel to wear appropriate PPE at all times when preparing or handling food.

7. Crew above the age of 60 years should be avoided at least for three months from the date of shooting as and when it starts and cast above the age of 60 years should be judicially used.

8. Key crew members, actors and other professions that are difficult to replace should be separated from the rest of the crew (e.g. they should have their own facilities, etc).

9. Each crew member will be given a colour identifying zone “Wristband”; crew will be given entry only in the zones basis the colour of the wristband.

10. Measures adopted to secure coordination at the filming location by an Occupational Health and Safety (OHS) manager or a trained authorized person who will be responsible for coordinating and supervising the anti-contagion measures.

11. Actors, stunt doubles and stuntmen being part of the scenes with actors must undergo testing just like actors and follow the same rules.

12. Every crew / cast member should undergo temperature measurement with a contactless thermometer before entering the set.

13. A fitness or declaration form to be signed and submitted by all talent and crew, informing the production team about their health status and exposure to Covid-19 at the time of booking / signing up for a project & again on arrival at the set.