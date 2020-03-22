Covid-19: Sonam Kapoor Supports Kanika Kapoor as Bappi Lahiri and Raveena Tandon Criticise Her

While various Bollywood celebrities criticised playback singer Kanika Kapoor over her "irresponsible" behaviour of failing to abide by self-quarantine during COVID-19 outbreak after her return from London, Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor has come out in her support.

Speaking in Kanika's defence, Sonam tweeted, "Hey guys @TheKanikakapoor came back on the 9th. India was not self isolating but playing Holi (sic)." Sonam is herself in the isolation period after she returned from London last week with husband Anand Ahuja.

Hey guys @TheKanikakapoor came back on the 9th. India was not self isolating but playing Holi.

— Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) March 21, 2020

Sonam also met with several counter arguments by her own fans and followers. A user wrote, "By now we all know that you aren't too bright. But still let make things clear to you. Read slowly: irrespective of when she came, she was supposed to follow a self discipline of maintaining social distancing for 14 days. You ve just come back - you are supposed to do the same (sic)." Another user wrote, "Indians staying in India were not at risk in holi."

Many other tweets trolled Sonam. Adding on to Kanika's critics, veteran singer and composer Bappi Lahiri said the first mistake she made was to return from London. He said, "That the first mistake she made...It was irresponsible on her part (sic)." Bappi added, "I am an ardent devotee of Lord Ganesha. I will pray for her quick recovery. She will get well soon (sic)." Earlier, Akshay Kumar, Rishi Kapoor, Sona Mohapatra and Ashoke Pandit had slammed Kanika for callous attitude.

Raveena Tandon said, "People need to be aware. Was Kanika aware or wasn’t she? These are questions only she can answer. But, in these times, people need to be really responsible."

Kanika, best known for songs like Baby Doll and Da Da Dasse, confirmed the news of being tested positive for the novel coronavirus, by sharing a lengthy post on her official Instagram account. Kanika, who had allegedly flown into India from London 10 days ago, claimed that she began to develop flu-like symptoms four days ago.

A criminal complaint was filed against singer Kanika Kapoor before a Bihar court on Saturday accusing her of neglecting and disobeying an order issued by a public servant to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus.

The complaint was lodged by advocate Sudhir Kumar Ojha before the court of Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Satish Chandra. It alleged that Kapoor hid the fact that she was infected with the coronavirus. The matter will come up for hearing on March 31.

