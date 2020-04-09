MOVIES

1-MIN READ

COVID-19: Sonu Sood Offers His Juhu Hotel for Healthcare Workers

Actor Sonu Sood has offered his hotel in Juhu to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation to be used as a quarantine facility amid the Coronavirus outbreak.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: April 9, 2020, 6:44 PM IST
Actor Sonu Sood has offered his Juhu hotel for healthcare workers including doctors, nurses and the para medical staff during the coronavirus pandemic.

"It's my honour to be able to do my bit for the doctors, nurses and para medical staff of our country who have been working day and night to save the lives of millions in the country. I'm really happy to open the doors of my hotel for these real time heroes," Sonu said.

View this post on Instagram

🙏

A post shared by Sonu Sood (@sonu_sood) on

The actor is also making the best use of social media platform, spreading awareness about the novel coronavirus among people. He has also been telling people how to workout at home and maintain fitness. In a recent Instagram post, Sonu is seen using home furniture as gymming equipment.

Earlier, Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan also offered the BMC their four-storeyed office space to use as a quarantine facility. BMC's official handle thanked the couple, tweeting, "We thank @iamsrk & @gaurikhan for offering their 4-storey personal office space to help expand our Quarantine capacity equipped with essentials for quarantined children, women & elderly. Indeed a thoughtful & timely gesture."

To this Shah Rukh and Gauri replied and wrote on their respective handles, “When we say ‘mybmc’, then it’s with a sense of ownership and pride in all the efforts your teams are putting up to fight COVID-19. We both are thankful that we could be a part of your attempts to help and care for Mumbaikars.”

