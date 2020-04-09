COVID-19: Sonu Sood Offers His Juhu Hotel for Healthcare Workers

Actor Sonu Sood has offered his Juhu hotel for healthcare workers including doctors, nurses and the para medical staff during the coronavirus pandemic.

"It's my honour to be able to do my bit for the doctors, nurses and para medical staff of our country who have been working day and night to save the lives of millions in the country. I'm really happy to open the doors of my hotel for these real time heroes," Sonu said.

The actor is also making the best use of social media platform, spreading awareness about the novel coronavirus among people. He has also been telling people how to workout at home and maintain fitness. In a recent Instagram post, Sonu is seen using home furniture as gymming equipment.

Earlier, Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan also offered the BMC their four-storeyed office space to use as a quarantine facility. BMC's official handle thanked the couple, tweeting, "We thank @iamsrk & @gaurikhan for offering their 4-storey personal office space to help expand our Quarantine capacity equipped with essentials for quarantined children, women & elderly. Indeed a thoughtful & timely gesture."

When we say ‘mybmc’ then it’s with a sense of ownership and pride in all the efforts your teams are putting up to fight covid 19. We both are thankful that we could be a part of your attempts to help and care for Mumbaikars.

आमची Mumbai आमची BMC https://t.co/wpY5NFlr10 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 4, 2020

To this Shah Rukh and Gauri replied and wrote on their respective handles, “When we say ‘mybmc’, then it’s with a sense of ownership and pride in all the efforts your teams are putting up to fight COVID-19. We both are thankful that we could be a part of your attempts to help and care for Mumbaikars.”

Follow @News18Movies for more