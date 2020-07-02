Covid-19 Survivor Tom Hanks Has This to Say to People Not Taking Precautions Amid Pandemic

Tom Hanks, 63, who was one of the first celebrities to come out in the open with his coronavirus diagnosis with wife Rita Wilson in Australia in March, has slammed people who are not following basic protocols that can help keep the virus at bay. Hanks and his wife have also donated their plasma after recovery for research and treatment purposes.

During a press-con for his upcoming movie Greyhound, Hanks said about coronavirus precautions (via), "There's really only three things we can do in order to get to tomorrow: Wear a mask, social distance, wash our hands."

He added, "Those things are so simple, so easy, if anybody cannot find it in themselves to practice those three very basic things – I just think shame on you. Don't be a p----, get on with it, do your part. It's very basic. If you're driving a car, you don't go too fast, you use your turn signal and you avoid hitting pedestrians. My Lord, it's common sense."

About his and wife's Covid-19 symptoms and recovery, Hanks had earlier shared, "Looking back, I also realised that I was losing my sense of taste and smell, which I didn't realise at the time. I was completely nauseous and I had vertigo. I could not walk and my muscles felt very weak."

