MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#IndiaGives#Madhya Pradesh#Stock
News18 »
2-MIN READ

COVID-19: The World Is Facing a Dangerous Pandemic, Says Swara Bhasker

Image Courtesy- A File Photo from Hindustan Times

Image Courtesy- A File Photo from Hindustan Times

The actress urged the people to do their bit by following necessary restrictions and precautions, in order to help the government in bringing down the situation under control.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: March 25, 2020, 8:50 AM IST
Share this:

Actress Swara Bhasker feels the whole world is facing a huge and dangerous pandemic, and says that it is time to leave aside political differences and do our bit for the safety of the country.

"The whole world is facing a huge and dangerous pandemic.. it has been found that self quarantine and social distancing slow the speed with which the virus spreads," Swara said.

"As our government makes efforts to bring the situation under control- as responsible citizens we must do our bit and follow the prescribed restrictions. Every movement has to adapt into the reality of the moment. And at this moment it is important that we leave aside our political differences and do our bit for the safety of the country and the whole world," she added.

Earlier this week, the actress had posted on Instagram, urging the protesters to go home and self isolate due to the threat of the coronavirus.

She posted: "My appeal to ALL the sit-in protests in times of Corona We are committed to the Constitution and we are committed to the values of the Constitution. At a time of global pandemic - as the Corona virus Covid-19 spreads all over India rapidly.. self quarantine, isolation and social distancing are the only ways to lessen the speed with which this virus spreads. As citizens it is our duty to isolate ourselves and social distance. In light of these developments- my appeal to the amazing Dadis of Shaheen Baugh and all the fiesty women and people of the sit-in protests across the country: Stand Up! Self isolate! Vacate the streets!"

Follow @News18Movies for more

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story