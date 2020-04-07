COVID-19: Udit Narayan Picks Songs For Son Aditya's Stay-At-Home Gig

Singer-host Aditya Narayan's playlist for his stay-at-home performance has been selected by his dad and singer Udit Narayan.

Aditya will be crooning Ilahi and Bekhayali -- both of which are the senior Narayan's favourites. "While selecting the songs, I was discussing with dad and he's the one who suggested to include in the playlist his recent favourite tracks," said Aditya.

His performance will be part of Bhushan Kumar's T-Series and Red FM's digital initiative - The Care Concert, a musical performance that will be held from April 11 onwards.

The concert would be streamed on YouTube and Facebook handles of T-Series and RED FM. The initiative will have a line-up of 15 plus artistes who will belt out chartbusters for the home-bound audience.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had called for a 21-days lockdown in India last month. While everyone's currently forced to be homebound, the team came up with this idea of streaming a live stay-at-home concert for the audience, who in turn can contribute any sum they wish to to the PM-Cares Fund.

The Care Concert comprises a stellar line-up with artists such as Yo Yo Honey Singh, Adnan Sami, Neha Kakkar, Tulsi Kumar, Armaan Malik, Amal Malik, Dhvani Bhanushali, Sachet Tandon, Parampara Thakur, Parkriti Kakkar, Palak Mucchal, Jubin Nautiyal, Aditya Narayan, Akhil Sachdeva, Sukriti Kakkar and Amber Vashishtha among others. RED FM’s RJ Malishka and RJ Raunac will host the show.

