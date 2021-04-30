Covid-19: Urvashi Rautela Donates 27 Oxygen Concentrators in Uttarakhand

Urvashi Rautela has donated 27 oxygen concentrators in Uttarakhand to help in the war against Covid-19. The actress made the contribution through Urvashi Rautela Foundation.

“I was born in Haridwar Uttarakhand. Several hospitals and health institutions across the nation’s capital and other parts of the country are running out of oxygen supplies for patients suffering from Covid. I really wanted to do something to help out," she told IANS.

“There are patients suffering and their hard-earned money is being used for their treatments. So, we are doing everything to help," she said.

The actress urges others to help, too.

“I would request everyone to help India with the ongoing Covid-19 crisis. I have the forethought to do much more in the future. I will continue to explore other relevant ways to help in saving lives and am committed to supporting the nation in this time of upheaval," she says.

Urvashi Rautela is one of the many celebrities who have come forward to help people fight the pandemic. Recently, many celebrities including Shraddha Kapoor’s brother Siddhanth Kapoor, actors couple Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonerjee, and others shared their plasma to help people fight coronavirus.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Urvashi will soon be seen in the web series ‘Inspector Avinash’ which stars Randeep Hooda.

