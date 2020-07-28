Covid-19 Vaccine Drama in the Works at HBO, Adam Mckay to Produce

HBO is developing a COVID-19 vaccine drama, based on journalist Brendan Borrell's forthcoming book The First Shot, with Adam McKay attached as a producer. The book focuses on the global coronavirus vaccine race, following the companies and individuals involved, the science that it is based on, and the challenges playing out around politics, access, and safety.

According to Deadline, McKay will executive produce the series via his banner Hyperobject Industries along with Todd Schulman. The proposed project falls under McKay's overall deal at HBO, which he signed last year.

McKay is also developing a scripted anthology series about climate change at streamer HBO Max.