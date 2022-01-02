Covid Concerns Force Silambarasan to Postpone Success Meet of Maanaadu

A sudden spurt in the number of cases of the Omicron variant of the Covid-19 virus in the country has forced actor Silambarasan to postpone a success meet he had planned to hold for fans. Silambarasan better known as Simbu had planned to celebrate the success of his latest film ‘Maanaadu’ with fans on January 6. However, with the numbers of those being infected by the Omicron variant fast rising in the country, the meet has now been postponed.

A statement from his fans club said that the meet was being postponed, keeping in mind the welfare of fans who would be attending it.

“The date for the success meet would officially be announced later," the statement, which was in Tamil, said.

Meanwhile, Director SS Rajamouli’s much-awaited period action film RRR (Rise Roar Revolt) has been postponed once again amid a surge in the COVID-19 cases in the country and concerns over the new Omicron variant.

The film, starring South stars Ram Charan and N T Rama Rao Jr, was scheduled to arrive in cinemas on January 7. Produced by DVV Entertainments, the news of RRR being delayed comes just six days ahead of its release in theatres. The decision to defer the release date was announced on the official Twitter account of “RRR” film.

“Keeping the best interests of all the involved parties in mind, we are forced to postpone our film. Our sincere thanks to all the fans and audience for their unconditional love #RRRPPostopened #RRRMovie," the tweet read.

Keeping the best interests of all the involved parties in mind, we are forced to postpone our film. Our sincere thanks to all the fans and audience for their unconditional love. #RRRPostponed #RRRMovie pic.twitter.com/JlYsgNwpUO— RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) January 1, 2022

The makers said they were “forced" to not release the movie as theatres are being shut in many states across the country. “Inspite our relentless efforts some situations are beyond our control. As many Indian states are closing theatres, we are left with no choice but to ask you to hold on to your excitement. We promise to bring back the Glory of Indian Cinema and at the right time, WE WILL," it added.

(With IANS inputs)

