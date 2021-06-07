Covid Positive Anirudh Dave Is on Road to Recovery After Coming Out of ICU

Television actor Anirudh Dave has been battling coronavirus for the past 36 days. After testing positive for the virus, the actor was first home quarantined but was shifted to hospital after further health deterioration. As the actor is out of ICU now, he recently shared a health update on social media. He thanked his fans and apprised them that he is now on the road to recovery.

In the picture, Anirudh is seen with oxygen support but gives a thumbs up, which is a ray of hope for millions fighting this disease.Through the optimistic post, the actor revealed that his lung infection is healing. He has been advised by the doctors to not talk much but he can connect to his family and friends through calls and text messages. He further added that he has been asked to divert his mind by revelling in enjoyable stuff to accelerate his recovery. He added that much like a toddler who takes baby steps while learning to walk; he has to embark upon his new life slowly and gradually. In the end, he was filled with gratitude and thanked everyone for praying for his speedy recovery.

And the battle is On this 36th day.oxygen is on.But ya On the road to recovery of lungs.Dr.goenka said dont talk much bt may do reply n can be in touch with loved ones,may watch films shows,new life,like a new born wl practice walking now,selfie toh banti hai #gratitude 🙏 u all pic.twitter.com/odvYa8tTow— ANIRUDH DAVE (@aniruddh_dave) June 6, 2021

Lately, the actor shared a heartfelt post wishing his wife on her birthday. Since the actor was hospitalised, he posted a long note equipped with all the emotions on social media. Taking to Instagram, he posted a family picture with his wife Surbhi Ahuja, son and himself. The actor thanked his wife for standing strong amid the difficult times with strength and patience. He also promised to celebrate their birthdays together, once he is back.

Anirudh contracted the virus on April 23, while shooting for a show in Bhopal. He informed his fans via Instagram post.

The actor has worked in many television serials such as Patiala Babes, Y.A.R.O. ka Tashan and more.

