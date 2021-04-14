Covid Positive Katrina Kaif Shares Stunning Selfie from Her Quarantine Life, See Pic

Katrina Kaif tested positive for COVID-19 last week. The actress revealed her diagnosis in an Instagram story. In her recent post, Katrina shared a gorgeous selfie of her from her quarantine life. In the picture, Katrina is wearing a black hoodie and stuns in a no-makeup look. “Just me for company," the actress captioned the selfie. A few days back, Katrina shared glimpses of her moods in isolation and how she’s been spending time with herself. “Time and patience," she captioned her earlier photos, in which Katrina can be seen soaking up the sun on a lazy Sunday afternoon. "

Last week, Katrina Kaif, through an Instagram story, informed her fans about her COVID-19 diagnosis and also asked people, who came in contact with her in the last few days, to get themselves tested.

“I have tested positive for Covid-19. Have immediately isolated myself and will be under home quarantine. I’m following all safety protocols under the advice of my doctors. Requesting everyone who came in contact with me to get tested immediately too. Grateful for all your love and support. Please stay safe and take care,” Katrina wrote.

Katrina’s diagnosis came a day after rumoured boyfriend, actor Vicky Kaushal, shared he had tested positive for the coronavirus. Besides Vicky, his ‘Mr. Lele’ co-star Bhumi Pednekar also contracted the virus. Both the actors took to respective social media handles to inform fans about their health.

