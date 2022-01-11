Covid Positive Mithila Palkar 'Bummed' to Be Spending Birthday Alone, But Glad She's Being Responsible

Actress Mithila Palkar tested positive for COVID-19 and shared her diagnosis on her Instagram stories. The actress, who turned 29 today, expressed her displeasure at spending her birthday alone; she also mentions that her grandparents’ health has remained a source of concern for her since the pandemic’s outbreak.

She took to social media to announce that she had tested positive for Covid-19, writing, “I have started my birthday week on a Covid positive note. Bummer, I know!” Though asymptomatic, she decided to go for an RTPCR as she was exposed to a Covid infected person. “I tested myself as a precautionary measure since I visit my grandparents very often too. Also, work is the biggest risk for us because while everyone gets to wear a mask, actors are still exposed,” she says.

Palkar admits that she was already anticipating the results of her tests. “I had a strong gut feeling that I would test positive and the amount of time they took to send the report fed into that feeling. But I still gave them the benefit of doubt that they’re overburdened,” she mentions.

Mithila is upset because she is spending her birthday alone today. She says, “Once it was confirmed that I had tested positive for Covid-19, I immediately counted the days until my birthday and thought, ‘Oh, no!'" she says. “My 12-days of isolation will end tomorrow. I was disappointed, but if you know you have the coronavirus, why spread it? I’m following every protocol because I’m not irresponsible, and it’s better to be safe than sorry."

Palkar, on the other hand, is concerned about her elderly grandparents, saying, “It hasn’t stopped being a matter of concern for me ever since the onset of the pandemic. If I’m shooting outside the city, I don’t come back and go to see them immediately and when I go to see them after a few days, I always have my mask on. Their immunity is already lower. Even if they have viral fever, it will have a higher impact on them.”

Mithila Palkar was last seen reprising her role as Kavya Kulkarni alongside Dhruv Sehgal in the fourth season of the Netflix web series Little Things, which premiered in October 2021.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.