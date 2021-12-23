Covid Positive Nakuul Mehta Is 'Grateful' For Will Smith And Netflix; Disha Parmar Says 'Get Back Soon'

Actor Nakuul Mehta, who leads the television serial Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 revealed in a social media post that he has tested positive for COVID-19. Now as per guidelines, the actor is isolating himself at home. He gave his health update alongside a series of images that showcase what his recovery phase during quarantine looks like. Well, it all looks really great. “Since your boy feels less foggy in his mind today, quick health update, no one really asked for,” Nakuul began the caption.

As the actor starts his journey to “take on the mantle of beating Covid,” he has some good company of - Will Smith’s autobiography, YOU on Netflix, Modern Love Podcast on Spotify, Ali Sethi’s melancholic voice. Since it is the holiday season, “some Christmas lights,” and his diary. Finally, essentials include “a barrage of medicines and house lady’s warm meals.”

Everything listed by him in the message was accompanied by pictures of the same. In the third image, we see a healthy and simple meal followed by a candle. Last is a selfie of Nakuul dressed in a light pink sweatshirt. The actor ended the post by saying, “We shall overcome.”

Many friends and fans reacted to the post and shared their best wishes for Nakuul’s speedy recovery. Ekta Kapoor asked, “Oops! Symptoms are bad?” while Disha Parmar wrote, “We are all waiting. Get healthy and back soon.”

The sequel of the popular soap opera Bade Acche Lagte Hain stars Nakuul and Disha as Ram and Priya. The original show, which became extremely popular among Indian television viewers, created by Ekta, had Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar in the lead.

Earlier this year, Nakuul embraced parenthood with his wife Jankee Parekh. The couple welcomed a baby boy, who they named Sufi Mehta.

Nakuul is also known for playing Aditya Kumar in Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara and Shivaansh Singh Oberoi in Ishqbaaaz.

