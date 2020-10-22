News18 Logo

1-MIN READ

Covid Positive Telugu Actor Rajasekhar Not Critical But Fighting Hard, Informs Daughter

Seasoned Telugu actor Rajasekhar’s daughter Shivathmika took to Twitter to give an update about the actor's Covid-19 battle, saying that he is not critical but fighting hard.

Covid-infected senior Tollywood actor Rajasekhar is not critical, said his actress-daughter Shivathmika Rajasekhar on Thursday.

Taking to Twitter, she wrote, “Dear All, Nanna's fight with covid has been difficult, yet he is fighting hard. We believe that it is your prayers love and well wishes that protect us and keep us going. I am here asking you, to pray for Nanna's speedy recovery! With your love, he'll come out stronger (sic)."

In a follow up tweet shared on Thursday morning, Shivathmika thanked everyone for best wishes and informed that her father is stable.

She wrote via her Twitter handle, “I cannot thank you all enough for your love and wishes!

But please know, he is not critical.. he is stable and getting better! We just need your prayers and positivity. Thank you once again. Do not panic. Please do not spread fake news”

Rajasekhar is most known for his works in films namely Magaadu and Anna, both of which earned him Filmfare Awards Best actor - Telugu. The actor was last seen in the 2019 action thriller directed by Prashanth Varma.


