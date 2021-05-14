Covid-recovered Pooja Hegde Teaches the Right Way to Use Oximeter in Instagram Video

Southern beauty Pooja Hegde has recently recovered from Covid-19. On Thursday, the actress shared a tutorial on the correct usage of a pulse oximeter. The actress delineated the necessary steps to follow while using the device significant to monitor the oxygen levels of the patients fighting with coronavirus.

In the caption, Pooja revealed that when she contracted coronavirus, she was asked to monitor her oxygen levels very closely. Being home quarantined, she was following an incorrect way to use the device until her doctor advised the proper procedure. She believes there is a need to spread the word as even the slightest of information is useful to combat the deadly virus.

The actress posted the video both on Instagram and Twitter. In the video, she gave six important steps and hoped the video would be useful for everyone. First, the actress asked to remove any sort of nail paint and to keep the hands clean. Then, she suggested resting for 5 minutes before going to clip the device on the finger. Further, she informed to clip the oximeter on the index finger. She advised keeping the hand at chest level before taking the final readings on the meter. In the end, she told that the highest reading will be the final oxygen level.

In the last post, the actress has informed her fans about her recovery from the virus which she had contracted last month. Sharing her beautiful picture, Pooja had updated on social media, “I have recovered well, kicked stupid corona’s butt and finally tested NEGATIVE!” She was filled with gratitude for her fans and everyone who wished her for a speedy recovery.

Talking about her upcoming ventures, the actress will be seen essaying the role of Prerna in the pan-India project Radhe Shyam alongside Prabhas. This periodic drama is helmed by Radha Krishna Kumar. She also has Most Eligible Bachelor and Acharyain the pipeline.

