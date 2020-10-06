Craig Robinson, Andy Samberg, Common Team Up For Comedy 'Super High'

Los Angeles: Craig Robinson, Common and Andy Samberg are joining hands to produce and star in the action-comedy “Super High”. The New Line Cinema project is dubbed as a superhero movie where smoking a special strain of weed gives superpowers to the smoker, reported Variety.

Adam Mansbach, whose writing debut was “Barry” about former president Barack Obama’s life at Columbia University, will pen the screenplay based on a story he wrote with Shamier Anderson. Robinson is best known for starring in “The Office”, and also has a recurring guest starring role in “Brooklyn Nine-Nine”, where Samberg is a series regular. Primarily an award-winning rapper, Common’s acting credits include “Ava” and “Selma”, in which he starred as Civil Rights leader James Bevel. He also won the 2015 Golden Globe Award and the Academy Award for best original song for his song “Glory” from “Selma”.

Party Over Here, 3 Arts and Narrative alongside Samberg, Robinson and Common are attached to produce “Super High”. Anderson is executive producing.