Crash Course to Lakhon Mein Ek: These Student-Life Dramas Will Take You Back to Those Good Old Days

A hectic week demands some relaxation, coupled with humorous and endearing content. And what better than watching something that helps us reflect on the good old school and college times? We can never get enough of shows and web series that shed light on student life and make us nostalgic. So, here are 5 such awesome educational dramas for you to travel back in time.

Crash Course (Prime Video)

This riveting drama is bound to take you down memory lane and relive your school days. Featuring veteran artist Annu Kapoor alongside actors Bhanu Uday, Udit Arora, Pranay Pachauri, and Bidita Bag in pivotal roles, Crash Course introduces 8 new faces, namely – Mohit Solanki, Hridhu Haroon, Anushka Kaushik, Bhavesh Balchandani, Aryan Singh, Hetal Gada, Anvesha Vij, and Riddhi Kumar. Created by Manish Hariprasad and directed by Vijay Maurya, Crash Course is a 10-episode original drama that brings a mix of seasoned and fresh talent who depict different challenges of student life through their characters. Don’t miss this series streaming on Prime Video. It is streaming on Prime Video.

Lakhon Mein Ek (Prime Video)

This empathic series throws light on the struggles of a child who is preparing for IIT. Created by Biswa Kalyan Rath, this show is about a boy who travels far away from home to prepare for IIT-JEE. The struggles and the cut-throat completion he faces in the coaching center are a true depiction of the life of many aspiring students. If you have not watched this one, you must have surely missed out on quite something. It is streaming on Prime Video.

Class of 2020 (ALT Balaji)

You can be sure that your day won’t be complete without a few practical jokes and light-hearted banter when you’re having the fun of your life in high school. Class of 2020 involves a group of youngsters and their challenges whose lives become entangled with drugs, love, sex, and peer pressure. This coming-of-age tale will not only make you laugh your heart out, but also refresh high school memories filled with love, friendship, and much more. It should come as no surprise that because of the show’s youthful spirit, fans have been requesting a second season. Watch Class of 2020 on ALT Balaji.

College Romance (Sony Liv)

This romantic comedy series is indeed exciting for its spectacular one-liners. This Indian drama series for high school is produced by Simarpreet Singh and directed by Kunal Aneja and Abhishek Srivastava. The show features Manjot Singh, Apoorva Arora, Keshav Sadhna, Gagan Arora and Shreya Mehta in exciting roles. Both season 1 and 2 garnered a lot of love from the viewers. The series is currently streaming on Sony Liv.

Hostel Daze (Prime Video)

Just like the name suggests, the series is all about Hostel life, the season one featured four naive and vulnerable wing-mates (Ankit, Chirag, Jaat and Jhantoo) who develop lasting bonds as they shove hard to survive the first semester in a hostel. Starring Adarsh Gourav, Ahsaas Channa, Ayushi Gupta, Luv Vispute, Nikhil Vijay and Shubham Gaur, Hostel Daze is helmed by Amir Musanna and Sangram Naiksatam. Season 2 goes a notch higher in the game as a fresh batch of seniors takes on a new batch of juniors and vice versa.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here