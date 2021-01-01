'Crash Landing on You' Stars Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin Confirm They are Dating

Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin are now globally known actors thanks to their popular South Korean drama series 'Crash Landing on You' on Netflix. After playing the lead romantic pair on screen, the two of them are now dating in real life.

Much to the delight of K-drama fans, the couple have confirmed their relationship, reported Soompi. On January 1, Hyun Bin's agency VAST Entertainment stated, "Actors Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin met through their projects, and after the end of their drama, their positive feelings towards one another developed into a romantic relationship."

The agency added, "We ask that you look warmly upon their relationship and cheer them on in the future."

Son Ye Jin’s agency MS Team Entertainment similarly confirmed, "The two of them got to know each other through their acting projects, and after the end of their drama, they developed an interest in each other and ended up dating."

Earlier, entertainment site Dispatch said the two have been dating for eight months already. 'Crash Landing On You', one of the most popular K-dramas globally, tells the story of a billionaire heiress Yoon Se Ri (Son Ye Jin) who accidentally paraglides into North Korea and eventually falls in love with North Korean army captain Ri Jeong Hyeok (Hyun Bin).