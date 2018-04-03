English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'Crazy Ex-Girlfriend' Prepares To End After Fourth Season
Crazy Ex-Girlfriend picked up two Primetime Emmys, a Golden Globe and a Gotham Award following its breakthrough first season.
Crazy Ex-Girlfriend lead actress and co-creator Rachel Bloom (Image courtesy: AFP Relaxnews)
Actress and series creator Rachel Bloom took to Twitter to explain that season 4 of Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, only just greenlit by The CW, would be the comedy's finale. Hit relationship comedy Crazy Ex-Girlfriend is wrapping up with a fourth and final season, series creator and lead actress Rachel Bloom announced on April 2.
Commissioning channel The CW has included it among a raft of season renewals including Riverdale, Jane The Virgin, Dynasty and Supernatural, as well as DC Extended Universe series The Flash, Arrow, Legends of Tomorrow, Black Lightning and Supergirl.
Though the network did not provide further details, Rachel Bloom obliged. Season four was rumored to be the last outing for Golden Globe winner Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, which The CW debuted after Bloom had already appeared in episodes of animated comedies BoJack Horseman and Robot Chicken.
Bloom brought extra clarity to The CW's renewal with a post to Twitter: "Just turned on my wifi on our flight to Chicago and found out that CrazyExGirlfriend has been renewed for a final season," she wrote.
With Bloom playing lead character, Rebecca, a smart, engaging New York lawyer who shakes up her life with a less obvious move to California -- where her summer boyfriend from ten years before just happens to live -- Crazy Ex-Girlfriend picked up two Primetime Emmys, a Golden Globe and a Gotham Award following its breakthrough first season.
The show is known for going well beyond a plain reading of its title, moving viewers to question whether Rebecca is crazy or just responding in kind to the world in which she lives, while being unusually frank about the realities of romance from its main characters' points of view.
