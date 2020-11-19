‘Crazy Fans’ Surbhi Chandna, Sharad Malhotra and Mohit Sehgal Dance to Hrithik Roshan’s Song

Actress Surbhi Chandna and fellow stars Mohit Sehgal and Sharad Malhotra are self-confessed ‘crazy Hrithik Roshan fans’ and that can be seen in the new Instagram post shared by Surbhi. In the video, Surbhi is with Naagin 5 co-stars Mohit and Sharad and they are dancing to the famous Hrithik Roshan number Ek Pal Ka Jeena from his debut film Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai. While Mohit is wearing white kurta pyjama with a blue waistcoat, Sharad is dressed in an all-black kurta pyjama. Surbhi is dancing to the number wearing an orange-coloured lehenga.

Sharing the post, Surbhi wrote that they are crazy Hrithik Roshan fans. She said that although they can never match Hrithik’s dancing skills, they had fun rehearsing for the dance the entire day. Calling Sharad and Mohit her ‘forever fun bunch,’ Surbhi said that the trio were going well till she messed up the last step.

Surbhi bursts into laughter and stops dancing to the hit song by celebrated singer Lucky Ali towards the end of the video.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Surbhi Chandna (@officialsurbhic)

Posted just three hours ago, the video has already garnered more than 1.22 lakh likes. Commenting on the post, Mohit asked, “R u serious. U posted this?” He also said that it was just the rehearsal and added face-palm emojis to the comment.

Another one of their co-stars, Shivani Gosain reacted to the video with heart-eyes emojis. An Instagram user said that may God bless the bond between the trio, while another one said, “Lovely Trio. Love u truck loads.”

A fan showered Surbhi with praise and called her “beautiful, pretty, hot, gorgeous, attractive...... She is queen of hearts.”

Sharad, Surbhi and Mohit are appearing together in Colors TV show supernatural drama Naagin 5. The show is from the Naagin franchise and started premiering on August 9, 2020. Produced by famous TV producer Ekta Kapoor, the previous seasons of the show has featured actors like Mouni Roy, Surbhi Jyoti, Hina Khan, Rashami Desai and Anita Hassanandani.