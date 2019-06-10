Crazy Mohan, Humorist, Playwright Passes Away in Chennai
Crazy Mohan suffered a massive cardiac arrest at Kauvery Hospital in Chennai on Monday. Condolences poured in from the film fraternity post his demise.
Image of Crazy Mohan, courtesy of Instagram
Crazy Mohan, a humourist breathed his last at 2pm on Monday at Kauvery Hospital in Chennai after he suffered a massive cardiac arrest. He was an engineer by qualification but his interest in writing during his school days and hence started his own troupe—Crazy Creations—in 1979 and since then they have had audience in splits through their plays.
Crazy thieves in Palavakkam, Chocolate Krishna have been some of the famous plays written by Crazy Mohan. He has also written for films including ten of Kamal Haasan’s films starting with Apoorva Sagodharargal. His latest was Devi 2 which was released on May 31. The first film for which he wrote dialogues was Poikkal Kudhirai directed by K Balachander.
The 67 year old’s sudden demise has left his fans shocked.
Actor Siddharth tweeted: “#CrazyMohan sir is no more. What a sad day for cinema, theatre, laughter and life. There will never be another like him. Prayers for his soul.Deepest condolences to the family. He was a huge part of our collective #Tamil consciousness and our ability to make or laugh at a joke (sic)."
#CrazyMohan sir is no more. What a sad day for cinema, theatre, laughter and life. There will never be another like him. Prayers for his soul.Deepest condolences to the family. He was a huge part of our collective #Tamil consciousness and our ability to make or laugh at a joke.🙏🏽— Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) June 10, 2019
Actor Prasanna tweeted: “Even few days back when I met my friend dir @rs_prasanna we were talking about #CrazyMohan sir and how he added value to our film #KSS his writings and performances have always been top notch. His comedy sense non stop. A fantastic human. RIP Crazy sir. Will miss u (sic).”
Even few days back when I met my friend dir @rs_prasanna we were talking about #CrazyMohan sir and how he added value to our film #KSS his writings and performances have always been top notch. His comedy sense non stop. A fantastic human. RIP Crazy sir. Will miss u— Prasanna (@Prasanna_actor) June 10, 2019
Crazy Mohan had in interviews to dailies said he hated being sad or serious. He was and will remain an inspiration to many in Tamil Nadu. His plays were for all age groups as he had the ability to make everyone laugh through his sense of humour.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Also Watch
-
Bharat Movie Review: Salman Khan At His Patriotic Best
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
Ahead of Bharat, Katrina Kaif Opens Up On Salman Khan and Her Career
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Noted Playwright And Actor Girish Karnad Dies At 81
- In Numbers: Yuvraj Singh Retires as an All-time Great in White Ball Cricket
- ICC World Cup 2019: Match Review, India Beats Australia After Stellar Batting show
- PUBG Lite is Coming to India, Everything You Need to Know
- Ranbir Kapoor Gets Massively Trolled for Not Stopping Fan from Touching His Feet in Viral Video
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s