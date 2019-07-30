Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Crazy Rich Asians Director Welcomes Baby Boy, Names Kid After His New Film 'In the Heights'

Crazy Rich Asians Director Jon M Chu and his wife Kristin Hodge welcomed their second child into the world on Saturday. With the announcement, he revealed that he has named his son after his upcoming film, In the Heights.

News18.com

Updated:July 30, 2019, 4:37 PM IST
Crazy Rich Asians Director Welcomes Baby Boy, Names Kid After His New Film 'In the Heights'
Image courtesy: Jon M. Chu/ Twitter
Crazy Rich Asians director Jon M Chu and his wife Kristin Hodge welcomed their second child on Saturday. The two announced the news on Twitter. With the announcement M Chu also revealed that he has named his son after his upcoming film, In the Heights.

"I took the day off yesterday from shooting @Lin_Manuel ’s #InTheHeightsMovie so I could witness my beautiful wife give birth to our first son... Introducing Jonathan Heights Chu (aka Heights). May your hands always be connected to others but your view be towards the skies. (sic)," he tweeted.

Jon and Kristin are also the parents of a two-year-old daughter named Willow.

In another Instagram post, he shared a picture of the newborn and introduced him to his fans as Willow's rebel. He wrote, "At 12:02 PM on Friday July 26th 2019 he landed onto our planet by way of New York City. With a backpack full of bravery and rockets fueled by resilience strapped onto his sneakers, Willow’s little rebel brother knows no limits and only looks in one direction: UP."

"One day, he will show us the way to the stars and beyond. In the meantime, he’s our little astronomer. Introducing Jonathan Heights Chu. The second member of the Chuniverse Space Academy. Oh, and I’m exhausted... but not half as exhausted as my wife Kristin who deserves a damn award for her achievements today," he added.

He also shared the adorable pictures of the two siblings meeting each other for the first time.

At present, he is busy directing his upcoming film, In the Heights, which is set to release on June 26, 2020. The musical-drama is based on a book by Quiara Alegría Hudes.

