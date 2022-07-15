Crazy Rich Asians Fame Constance Wu Reveals She Attempted Suicide After Twitter Backlash, Was Saved by a Friend

Known for playing the desirable Rachel Wu on Crazy Rich Asians, Constance Wu has returned to social media after a hiatus of three years. In a lengthy statement that she published on her official Twitter handle, the actress opened up about an incredibly dark phase of her life that forced her to almost taking her own life. In her statement, the actress also addressed how she was ‘afraid of coming back on social media’ because of how she nearly ‘lost her life from it’.

The actress shared that the backlash that she received after her tweets on the renewal of her show Fresh Off The Boat got ‘pretty severe’ and she felt that she ‘didn’t deserve to live anymore’. In 2019, when the renewal of Fresh Off the Boat made news, Constance shared that she was ‘really upset’ about the show’s new season which angered the fans of the show who thought she was being ungrateful for the show and her success. She later retracted her Twitter statement and confessed in a later interview that she was upset because she had to “give up a job I had been looking forward to and had been chasing for a while”.

The Hustlers actress wrote “I felt awful about what I’d said, and when a few DMs from a fellow Asian actress told me I’d become a blight on the Asian American community, I started feeling like I didn’t even deserve to live anymore. That I was a disgrace to AsAms, and they’d be better off without me.”

“Looking back, it’s surreal that a few DMs convinced me to end my own life, but that’s what happened. Luckily, a friend found me and rushed me to the ER,” she wrote. Constance continued that it was in those ‘scary moments’ of her life that she began to relook and reassess a lot and decided to take time off work and focus on her mental well-being instead.

The Hustlers actress also wrote, “After a little break from Hollywood and a lot of therapy I feel OK enough to venture back on here (at least for a little bit)”. She also revealed that while she was away she had taken the time to condense her experiences into a book titled ‘Making a Scene’. The memoir which will be available on book stands on October 4th, is far from a ‘flattering portrayal’ of her life but it is an ‘honest’ recollection.

“If we want to be seen, really seen… we need to let all of ourselves be seen, including the parts we’re scared of or ashamed of — parts that, however imperfect, require care and attention,” she said. “And we need to stop beating each other (and ourselves) up when we do. So while my book is not always the most flattering portrayal, it’s as honest as I know how to be. Because the truth is, I’m not poised or graceful or perfect. I’m emotional. I make mistakes … lots of ’em!” Constance said of the book.

Constance also tweeted the contact information for the National Prevention Lifeline below her original tweet.

