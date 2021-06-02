Create Your Own Identity, Janhvi Kapoor Recalls Sridevi’s Advice

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor has been very close to her mother and late actress Sridevi. She never forgets to share pictures of her on social media on different occasions and is often seen talking about their relationship. In a recent interview, she said her mother has been an inspiration for her. She made the comment when she was asked about her inspiration. While replying she also recalled her mother’s advice.

In the interview with Elle India, Janhvi said she has been inspired by “powerful women” like her mother, sister and women around her who have made a name for themselves without depending on anyone. In that list, she also included her peers, Alia Bhatt and Sara Ali Khan. She recalled that her mother too used to tell her to make her identity herself and following her advice, she decided to step into the industry and stand on her own feet.

In the past also, the actress has several times mentioned that her mother was the reason behind her entry into the film industry.

Talking about her personal loss ahead of her debut film, Janhvi said, if the situation was different, she would have tried to create more impression in the industry. Even though she was getting some attention, her heart and mind remained elsewhere and she failed to focus while making her debut in Bollywood.

Sridevi passed away in February 2018, a few months before the release of her daughter’s debut film Dhadak. She could not watch the finished movie, but director Karan Johar, who had produced the musical-romance, had shown her snippets of Janhvi’s work.

The actress was last seen in horror-comedy Roohi which was released in March this year. She starred alongside Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma in the film that was directed by Hardik Mehta. She will next feature in romantic-comedy, Dostana 2.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here