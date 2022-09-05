CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » Movies » Creative Arts Emmys: Squid Game Wins Big, Adele Takes Home Five Awards | Full Winner List
1-MIN READ

Creative Arts Emmys: Squid Game Wins Big, Adele Takes Home Five Awards | Full Winner List

By: Entertainment Bureau

News18.com

Last Updated: September 05, 2022, 11:16 IST

New Delhi, India

Adele and Squid Game win big at the Creative Arts Emmys. (Photos: Instagram)

Adele and Squid Game win big at the Creative Arts Emmys. (Photos: Instagram)

Adele's popular television show 'Adele One Night Only', Squid Game, Euphoria, and Stranger Things were among the major winners of Creative Arts Emmys.

While the Primetime Emmys will be held on September 12, Creative Arts Emmys have been announced. The awards, which honour artistic and technical achievements were held over the weekend. Adele emerged as a big winner in the mega show.

Adele’s popular television show ‘Adele One Night Only’ won five awards. It not only grabbed the trophy for the outstanding directing award for a variety Special but also won outstanding lighting design, outstanding sound mixing, outstanding technical direction and outstanding variety special (pre-recorded).

Released in 2021, Squid Game also emerged as one of the big winners at the Creative Arts Emmys. Lee Yoo-mi won the outstanding guest actress in a drama series award for the show. Besides this, Squid Game also won an award for the outstanding production design for a narrative contemporary program, outstanding special visual effects and outstanding stunt performance.

first published:September 05, 2022, 11:16 IST
last updated:September 05, 2022, 11:16 IST