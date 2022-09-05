Creative Arts Emmys: Squid Game Wins Big, Adele Takes Home Five Awards | Full Winner List

While the Primetime Emmys will be held on September 12, Creative Arts Emmys have been announced. The awards, which honour artistic and technical achievements were held over the weekend. Adele emerged as a big winner in the mega show.

Adele’s popular television show ‘Adele One Night Only’ won five awards. It not only grabbed the trophy for the outstanding directing award for a variety Special but also won outstanding lighting design, outstanding sound mixing, outstanding technical direction and outstanding variety special (pre-recorded).

Released in 2021, Squid Game also emerged as one of the big winners at the Creative Arts Emmys. Lee Yoo-mi won the outstanding guest actress in a drama series award for the show. Besides this, Squid Game also won an award for the outstanding production design for a narrative contemporary program, outstanding special visual effects and outstanding stunt performance.